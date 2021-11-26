Now is the perfect time to make a start on your Christmas shopping, with lots of retailers offering great discounts.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “Black Friday offers are the perfect opportunity to get organised and do some of your Christmas shopping early.

These are all the Black Friday offers, deals and discounts you can find at Meadowhall in Sheffield this year.

“We’ve got a great mix of retailers offering exclusive deals this year – from up to half price jewellery at Beaverbrooks to 40 per cent off gifts at Smiggle for the kids – with some deals running until the end of the month."

Meadowhall has now extended its Christmas shopping hours, meaning the deals will be available for even longer, so you don’t need to worry about missing out.

Mr Pearce added: “We’re open late until 10pm on weekdays and 8pm on Saturdays for shoppers to visit us into the evening, with plenty of time to pick up everything they need during the festive season.”

Superdrug is one of the stores at Meadowhall offering Black Friday deals, as well as other major retailers like Flannels and Tui. Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images.

With deals on everything from jewellery to suits to holidays abroad, here are all the Black Friday offers you can find at Meadowhall.

What Black Friday deals are there at Meadowhall?

Black Friday sales appear to be going on for longer each year, and this year is especially big after the pandemic left shops on the high street unable to open their doors for much of last year.

Christmas preparations are really stepping up a notch this November, and the Black Friday deals are no exception.

Some of the biggest deals at Meadowhall this year include:

Flannels offering a £100 voucher with a £500 purchase 60 per cent off at TOG24 Up to 40 per cent off at Ted Baker 50 per cent off at SD by Suits Direct A ‘save up to £200 per booking*’ offer at Tui

But it doesn’t stop there – there are plenty more deals and offers for Black Friday at Meadowhall from many key retailers.

Vodafone

Super fast 2 for £20 per month on Vodafone Home Broadband. Deal is available now and ends on November 29, 2021.

All Saints

30 per cent off everything in store including leather, shearling and outerwear. Deal is available now and ends on November 30, 2021.

Office

20 per cent off (excluding selected lines). Deal is available now and ends on November 30, 2021.

Jack Wills

£20 voucher off £100 spend. Deal is available now and ends on November 29, 2021.

Joules

Up to 60 per cent off. Deal is available now and ends on November 30, 2021.

Anne Summers

50 per cent off everything. Deal is available now and ends on November 28, 2021.

Waterstones

50 per cent off selected books and 25 per cent off selected games. Deal is available now and ends on November 29, 2021.

Thomas Sabo

Up to 50 per cent off in store. Deal is available now and ends on November 29, 2021.

The Entertainer

10 per cent off when you spend £30. Deal is available now and ends on November 29, 2021.

Tommy Hilfiger

20 per cent off your favourite items. Deal is available now and ends on November 29, 2021.

Beaverbrooks

Up to 50 per cent off diamonds, jewellery and watches. Deal is available now and ends on November 30, 2021.

River Island

20 per cent off when you spend £75 or more. Deal is available now and ends on November 30, 2021.

Sunglass Hut

20 per cent off full price frames and 30 per cent off a second pair. Deal is available now and ends on November 29, 2021.

Dune

Up to 30 per cent off selected styles. Deal is available now and ends on November 29, 2021.

Therapie Clinic

Up to 25 per cent off already existing. Deal is available now and ends on November 28, 2021.

Lakeland

Offers including £13 off a slow cooker, £40 off a Remoska and £20 off a heating blanket. Deal is available now and ends on November 30, 2021.

The Body Shop

Up to 50 per cent off. Deal is available now and ends on November 30, 2021.

Hamleys

Offers on toys in store including Lego, Top Trumps and Playmobil. Deal is available now and ends on November 30, 2021.

Superdrug

Up to 52 per cent off. Deal is available now and ends on November 29, 2021.

Smiggle

40 per cent off the best gifts. Deal is available now and ends on November 26, 2021.

Kids Around

30 per cent off all items (some exclusions apply). Deal is available now and ends on November 29, 2021.

The Perfume Shop

Discounts and deals in store with reduced perfumes and gifts. Deal is available now and ends on November 28, 2021.

Baytree Interiors

Discounts on household items including tables, lanterns and ornaments. Deal is available now and ends on November 30, 2021.

Neal’s Yard Remedies

Up to 40 per cent off selected lines. Deal is available now and ends on November 26, 2021.

Moda in Pelle

50 per cent off over 100 lines. Deal is available now and ends on November 29, 2021.

Deichmann