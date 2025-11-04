Pictures show the sad state of a once thriving Sheffield pub, as moves to demolish it for good are drawn up.

The pictures have been sent to Sheffield Council, by a well known housing association, as it looks to knock down what was for generations a popular drinking establishment, and replace it with affordable housing.

The picture shows the state of the Shiregreen Arms, Sheffield, as a planning application is submitted for its demolition. Picture: Beech Grove Homes | Beech Grove Homes

The pictures of the Shiregreen Arms, on Mason Lathe Road, Shiregreen, show the damage to the building itself on the outside, as well as the state of the bars inside.

They show how the fixtures and fittings are now stripped away and how the floors are now covered in the residue of arson incidents.

The damage near the old bar area at the Shiregreen Arms. Photo: Beech Grove Homes | Beech Grove Homes

The burned destroyed ceiling and damaged roof is also visible in the pictures, taken inside the once loved pub, which had been used by generations of residents of the Shiregreen estate.

Beech Grove Homes, which is part of Sanctuary Housing Association, issued the pictures as part of its planning application to demolish the pub, which it is currently in the process of buying.

The damage outside at the Shiregreen Arms. Photo: Beech Grove Homes | Beech Grove Homes

They told the council in their application’s planning statement: “Estate pubs have declined in popularity in recent years due to societal changes and habits.

“In the case of the Shiregreen Arms, there have been unsuccessful attempts by the current owner to market the site for continued use as a public house or for other community-based purposes.

“Despite these efforts, no viable operator has come forward. The building has remained vacant and has become increasingly derelict and is now beyond repair.

They said that the building had become a local eyesore and was increasingly considered a dangerous structure, posing risks to public safety and the surrounding community.

They said that since it was damaged by arsonists in 2024, the site had been plagued by fly tipping, vandalism and anti-social behaviour.

They are hoping to take excavators to the site, which would be fenced off during any demolition.