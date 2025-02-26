Residents in Sheffield are calling for action over an empty Sheffield pub targeted by arsonists and fly-tippers.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site of the old Shiregreen Arms pub has long been a source of trouble for residents living around the area, with councillors acknowledging that it is a “magnet for crime” and an “eyesore.”

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local man Stuart Jacobs said: “There are kids playing in it... last year they were smashing all the windows and going into the pub to set fire to it.

The Shiregreen Arms in Sheffield

“The police have been there several times in the last few months because kids get onto the roof and lob tiles into the road.”

The now derelict pub shut its doors in 2014 and has since been empty with few signs of any change or progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors claim that they previously had trouble contacting the owner of the site as they reportedly lived in London.

However, last week, Councillors Mark Rusling and Dawn Dale said that progress has been made.

The Shiregreen Arms in Sheffield

“We know that this site has caused real problems for residents. We have made it one of our priorities for Shiregreen – this needs to be sorted. We pushed for the landowner and tenant to take action and are pleased that the council has served a notice on them,” they said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For years, residents have complained that large groups of people gather at the building, smashing glass, fly-tipping, lighting fires, and disturbing the houses that look directly over it – leaving residents feeling threatened and unsafe in their own homes.

Samantha Edwards grew up in the area and frequently returns to visit family. She called the site “an eyesore” and “dangerous”, and that it is “a magnet to kids” who often stay out around the derelict pub until the early hours of the morning.

Police have been called to there several times, she claims.

The Shiregreen Arms in Sheffield

When speaking about the progress made by the council in serving a notice to the landlord, Mrs Edwards said that this is “the most progress in 10 years” and that Coun Rusling and Coun Dale are “making more effort than anyone has for over a decade.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Rusling said that the notice means that the landowner is required to “completely refurbish the building and tidy up the land or demolish the building and let a new owner use the site in a proper way.”

He also said that “we will continue to push for the land to be used in a way which benefits the community” and that sorting out the site remains as a priority for the council.

Sheffield Council has been contacted.