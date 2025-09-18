White Hart pub Netherthorpe: Officials make decision on plans to convert Sheffield pub into cafe
The White Hart, on St Philip’s Road, Netherthorpe, has stood empty for several years, but would-be operators have been told they can go ahead with plans to use it as a cafe, after Sheffield Council agreed to give planning permission.
An official council report on the plan states: “The proposed scheme is of a modest scale, and will operate only during daytime hours, and would bring a vacant building back into beneficial use.
“It also has the potential to provide a small scale service to local residents without undermining the residential character of the area.”
It added: “In this case the proposal offers an alternative food and drink outlet that can continue to serve the community. As such, on balance, the reuse of the premises outweighs the loss of the former public house. “
The report also stated that there was fall back position that the pub could re-open as its former use in the future.
Operators want permission to sell food and drink for consumption mostly on the premises, according the application.
They would trade from 8am until 6pm Monday to Saturday, and 9am until 5pm on Sundays.