Firefighters battled a blaze in a Sheffield pub building, with crews on the site into the early hours of this morning.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service were sent to deal with the blaze, which they believe to be arson, at 11.15pm last night, in the building that was previously the Shiregreen Arms pub, on Mason Lathe Road, Shiregreen.

They were on the scene until the early hours of today, during an evening which saw more than one incident of arson on the same street.

The Shiregreen arms pictured in August 2022 | Google

Firefighters confirmed they believed the pub fire to have been deliberately started in statement today.

They said: “Several fire crews attended a deliberate fire at a derelict pub on Mason Lathe Road, Sheffield at 11.15pm. The crews came away at 2am.”

The pub, which is understood to have been closed for some time, was previously known as The Penguin.

The fire came just a few hours after another suspected deliberate fire on the same street.

Fire crews from Elm Lane fire station had been called out to a deliberate fire involving rubbish and bushes at 9.35pm, also on Mason Lathe Road. They had been there for 20 minutes dealing with the earlier incident.

They were among a number of incidents which kept firefighters occupied last night.

In other incidents across Sheffield:

> A car was accidentally on fire at 10.35pm on Whitehouse Lane, Sheffield. Firefighters from Rivelin fire station attended the incident, leaving at 11.10pm