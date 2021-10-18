Sheffield’s green spaces recognised with 15 Green Flag awards

The awards recognise well-managed green spaces which set the benchmark around the world.

It is managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Sheffield Council received the awards for: Cholera Monument Grounds and Clay Wood, Devonshire Green, Ecclesall Woods, Firth Heritage Park, Meersbrook Park, Millhouses Park, Norfolk Heritage Park, Peace Gardens, Sheffield Botanical Gardens, Sheffield Winter Garden, Tinsley Green, Weston Park and Wheata Woods.

Councillor Alison Teal stands with Cactus from Meersbrook Park Users Trust, proudly holding the Green Flag award over the views of Meersbrook Park with Councillor Brian Holmshaw.

Awards were also given to Sheffield & Rotherham Wildlife Trust for Wyming Brook Nature Reserve and Green Estate for Manor Fields Park.

Councillor Alison Teal, executive member for parks, said: “Our parks, woodlands and green spaces are the jewel in Sheffield’s crown, and we are incredibly lucky to have so many amazing open spaces to enjoy. I’m so proud of what our hard-working teams have achieved, with more than 800 green spaces to look after it’s a real testament to them to once again be awarded so many Green Flag sites.”

Community Awards were also given to Sheffield groups for the work they do.

These were: Devon Gardens (Friends of Devon Gardens), Grenoside Green (Friends of Grenoside Green), Firth Park Community Allotment (Heeley City Farm), Gleadless Valley Methodist Church Community Garden (Heeley City Farm), Heeley City Farm (Heeley City Farm), Norfolk Park Community Garden (Heeley City Farm), Wortley Hall Walled Garden (Heeley City Farm) and Meersbrook Community Walled Garden (Meersbrook Park Users Trust).

Coun Teal said: “I want to thank all the local people who support us in looking after our parks, many of them giving up their time so that others can benefit and enjoy spending time outdoors and in nature. We have very passionate friends groups in the city and they deserve recognition for the effort they put into their local areas.

“We recognise the important role that quality green spaces play in improving health and wellbeing and prioritise areas where parks need more investment. We have a whole programme of improvements planned for the year ahead and continue to work with partners to secure funding and investment at every opportunity. I hope that this time next year we’ll be celebrating with even more Green Flag awards added to the list.”

The Green Flag Award scheme has been running since 1997 and was started by experts with a shared interest in promoting natural spaces in response to a decline in the state of parks.

Their aim was to establish a standard of good management to help justify and evaluate funding and ultimately, bring people back into well-looked after green spaces.

Paul Todd, Green Flag Award scheme manager, said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making Sheffield’s beautiful parks worthy of a Green Flag Award.