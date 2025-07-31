More cars could be driven out of Sheffield city centre under wide ranging plans.

A consultation document published by Sheffield City Council reveals that officials want to cut the number of cars in the city centre further.

The document, the authority’s City Centre Access and Movement Plan, looks at plans for transport in the city centre over the next 15 years, and describes reducing city centre traffic by up to 20 per cent, and reducing on street and surface car parking (car parks and parking lots not enclosed by walls or underneath a building).

You can can read the full document and give the council your views on the plans here.

The report describes plans to stop cars travelling into the city centre and to route them instead onto the inner ring road.

It talks about more park and rides, and prioritising larger, strategic multi-storey car parks.

It states: “As the city centre grows, private car use will become increasingly squeezed as travel demand on our streets increases. Cars with just one or two people in them make very inefficient use of the available road space.”

It goes on to add: “By aiming for a major shift to public transport – supported by bus franchising from 2027, tram renewal and expansion, and a significant expansion of park and ride – alongside enabling more walking, wheeling and cycling, we can cut city centre traffic by up to 20 per cent. Through traffic will be directed to the inner ring road, helping free up city centre streets for people.”

On car parks it states: “To achieve our vision, we will need to review car parking within the city centre to determine how much car parking the city centre will need in the future, both on-street and off-street.

“The council is currently undertaking a review of car parking supply and demand in the city centre. The results of this review will be available later this year.”

It said they will aim to:

> Support the expansion of Park and Ride options into the city centre

> Gradually reduce the supply of on-street parking

> Gradually reduce the supply of surface car parks, prioritising larger, strategic multi-storey car parks.

It says the council plans to encourage vehicular traffic to use the inner ring road to access destinations across the city centre.

And the report also makes reference to bus gates, which have been a big source of upset among many motorists who have visited Sheffield for years.

It states the council plans to ‘review exemptions to bus gates to ensure these are appropriate, consistent, easily understood and enforceable.’

Councillor Ben Miskell, chairman of the Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee, at Sheffield City Council, said: “Our city centre is one of Sheffield’s greatest assets. It’s the beating economic and cultural heart of England’s fourth largest city – welcoming growing numbers of residents, workers and visitors, day and night.

“As more people live, work and spend time here, demand for travel into and around the city centre will grow. To meet that demand, we need more attractive, reliable and space-efficient ways of getting around – so people can enjoy everything the city centre has to offer without creating more congestion.

“This plan responds directly to what you told us, setting out clear proposals for the next 15 years. It’s a shared vision – shaped by residents, businesses and the council – and supported by councillors from across the city.

“Delivering it will require bold choices, major investment, and working closely with you to get it right. Together, we can deliver the city centre transport network Sheffield needs – and deserves.”

Teams from Sheffield City Council will be on hand on three separate dates to chat about the plan and listen to feedback. Anyone can come along on the following dates:

The Moor Market – Thursday, August 7 , 10am to 3pm

The Winter Garden – Wednesday, August 20, 10am to 3pm

The Moor Market – Friday, September 5, 10am to 3pm