In January 2018, some 1,000 bright yellow ‘scan and hire’ cycles were introduced across the city aiming to get people pedalling.

An app showed their location allowing users to hop on one nearby and whiz off to their destination with a minimum of fuss.

Campaign group Cycle Sheffield had an early go and said they were sturdy and heavier than most, but it “didn’t feel like you’re pedalling a small tank like some of the older public hire bikes.”

Sadly, the shine soon came off the scheme as they were vandalised and dumped in canals and rivers, suspended in trees and abandoned as far away as Doncaster.

Would-be thieves attempted to break the lock or paint them a different colour.

By June, Ofo announced that due to attacks ‘far above’ those of other cities it was bringing in a round-the-clock team staffed by ‘ex-police and ex-armed forces officers’ to stop the damage.

At the time, Ofo general manager Joseph Seal-Driver said: “We brought Ofo to Sheffield to give people a fun, enjoyable and cheap way to get around the city.

“We’re disappointed that vandals are choosing to spoil it for everyone else.”

By July the firm had had enough, announcing it was pulling out of Sheffield to concentrate on other UK markets.

Bosses said they had been pleased with the amount of interest the scheme had generated and denied vandalism was a factor.

Two years later in March 2020 a single Ofo bike was found on Acres Hill bridge in Darnall.

Today they a just a sad footnote in the city’s active travel history.

