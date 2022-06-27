Business Sheffield believes bosses are seeing the value of a ‘circular business model’ as the world races avert climate breakdown.

The organisation, part of Sheffield City Council, is a sponsor of The Star’s South Yorkshire Sustainability Awards.

Yvonne Asquith, growth manager at Business Sheffield, said they were ‘delighted’ to be involved at such an important time.

She added: “We’re already offering support such as free energy audits and grants to small and medium-sized businesses through the Low Carbon Business Support Project .

“We know this agenda is important to businesses and we want to build on this - they are seeing the value of a circular business model; they’re reducing waste, in turn reducing CO2e, and therefore cutting costs. There’s a real momentum here.

“Everyone knows that Sheffield City Council has declared a climate emergency and is working towards Sheffield becoming a zero-carbon city by the start of the next decade.

“We want to support all initiatives that help the city achieve this goal and the awards are a great way of celebrating the city’s efforts. We’re looking forward to hearing about the achievements of the award winners and hope their stories will inspire others.”

SME of the Year - Sponsored by Business Sheffield

Large Business of the Year

Net Zero Business of the Year

Manufacturing Award - Sponsored by University of Sheffield AMRC

Best Hospitality or Retail Sustainability Initiative

Public Sector Organisation of the Year

Education Initiative of the Year

Business Leader of the Year - Sponsored by Barnsley College

Community Initiative of the Year - Sponsored by River Stewardship Company

Young Green Champion of the Year - Sponsored by ITM Power

Green Ambassador of the Year

Lifetime Achievement Award

Entries close on July 26. The awards ceremony is on Thursday, September 22 at Magna.