The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for extreme heat for Sheffield and much of the country today.

There is also a red weather warning – meaning there is a risk of “serious illness or danger to life” – in place for tomorrow, when temperatures will reach up to 42C, it is predicted.

Schools are announcing closures across the city and asking for pupils to stay home due to safety concerns.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for Sheffield and much of the country ahead of temperatures of up to 36C on Monday, July 17. Image by OpenStreetMap, OpenMapTiles and The Met Office,

Bin collections will be affected and figures show Sheffield’s hospitals have already reported 164 overheating incidents in the past five years for temperatures less than what will be seen today.

Here is an hour by hour forecast for South Yorkshire today.

How hot will it be in Sheffield today?

Here is an hour by hour for South Yorkshire today (July 18).

An amber weather warning is in place for Monday, July 18, with the Met Office warning of “widespread impacts on people and infrastructures”.

This could include ill health nationwide, and even danger to life, particularly for the most vulnerable.

07:00 – Partly cloudy sun, 21C, gentle breeze, will feel like 20C, 43 per cent humidity

08:00 – Unclouded sun, 22C, gentle breeze, will feel like 20C, 43 per cent humidity

09:00 – Unclouded sun, 24C, slight breeze and dropping, will feel like 23C, 39 per cent humidity

10:00 – Unclouded sun, 26C, slight breeze/near still, will feel like 26C, 36 per cent humidity

11:00 – Unclouded sun, 28C, slight breeze, will feel like 28C, 31 per cent humidty

12:00 – Unclouded sun, 30C, slight breeze and rising, will feel like 30C, 26 per cent humidity

13:00 – Unclouded sun, 32C, gentle breeze, will feel like 31C, 22 per cent humidity

14:00 – Unclouded sun, 34C, gentle breeze, will feel like 32C, 21 per cent humidity

15:00 – Unclouded sun, 35C, gentle breeze, will feel like 34C, 20 per cent humidity

16:00 – Unclouded sun, 36C, gentle breeze, will feel like 35C, 19 per cent humidity

17:00 – Partly clouded sun, 36C, gentle breeze, will feel like 35C, 20 per cent humidity

18:00 – Unclouded sun, 36C, gentle breeze, will feel like 35C, 22 per cent humidity

19:00 – Unclouded sun, 36C, gentle breeze, will feel like 34C, 25 per cent humidity

20:00 – Unclouded sun, 35C, gentle breeze and dropping, 28 per cent humidity

21:00 – Clouded setting sun, 33C, slight breeze/near still, will feel like 32C, 34 per cent humidity

22:00 – Clear night, 31C, slight breeze and rising, will feel like 31C, 38 per cent humidity

23:00 – Clear night, 30C, gentle breeze, will feel like 30C, 41 per cent humidity