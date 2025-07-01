Sheffield Ski Village: City Council reveals three-year timeline for design of new road to troubled site

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 1st Jul 2025
A ‘concept design’ for a new road to Sheffield’s old Ski Village will be completed in 2028, five years after funding was secured, documents show.

Some £405,000 has been earmarked for technical surveys, site investigations and the design of a new route to the site at Parkwood Springs.

It will be the first step in an outdoor leisure destination set to be created with £19.4m from government, announced in November 2023.

One-lane railway tunnel on Bardwell Road on approach to the former Ski Village is a headache for planners.placeholder image
One-lane railway tunnel on Bardwell Road on approach to the former Ski Village is a headache for planners.

A report to Sheffield City Council’s Finance Committee states the project will be completed in 2028.

The authority first announced plans to redevelop the former Ski Village in 2017, leading to a £25m deal with Extreme Destinations the following year.

In 2020, the council won a £6m grant to improve access to the site, which is through a single-lane railway tunnel on Bardwell Road.

Sheffield Ski Village, in Parkwood Springs, which opened in 1988 and closed in 2012 after being destroyed by fireplaceholder image
Sheffield Ski Village, in Parkwood Springs, which opened in 1988 and closed in 2012 after being destroyed by fire | Picture Sheffield

In 2021, Extreme’s proposed access arrangements were ‘found to be complex and delivery would be challenging on the timescale required by the grant funding,’ a council report states.

Work on the road design stopped, the grant was reallocated and the agreement with Extreme ended.

In November 2023, it was announced Parkwood had won £19.4m from the Levelling Up Fund for a new road, a clean up and new mountain bike trails and paths.

In December last year, the council said it was still in discussions with New Zealand company Skyline about a ‘gravity park’ with toboggans and zip wires but ‘on the clear understanding that dealing with the site’s access and the condition of the site itself was needed before Skyline would be able to take forward any proposals’.

A Skyline Luge picture of one of its luge tracks in Rotorua, New Zealand - the firm is in talks to come to Parkwood Springs ski village in Sheffieldplaceholder image
A Skyline Luge picture of one of its luge tracks in Rotorua, New Zealand - the firm is in talks to come to Parkwood Springs ski village in Sheffield

Other access options considered during Extreme’s tenure were a road across the old Viridor landfill site and a road from Oakham Drive on Parkwood Industrial and Trade Park, off Rutland Road, to Douglas Road or Vale Road, avoiding the railway tunnel.

A road linking Oakham Drive on Parkwood Industrial and Trade Park, off Rutland Road, to Douglas Road or Vale Road, avoiding the railway tunnel, was considered for a new access to Sheffield's former Ski Village.placeholder image
A road linking Oakham Drive on Parkwood Industrial and Trade Park, off Rutland Road, to Douglas Road or Vale Road, avoiding the railway tunnel, was considered for a new access to Sheffield's former Ski Village. | nw

The original Ski Village opened in 1988 and attracted visitors from across the North and Midlands.

It was destroyed by fire in 2012 and suffered repeated arson attacks.

Today, the 51-acre Sheffield Ski Village is derelict and overgrown.

