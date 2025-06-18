Moves to “unlock the potential” of Parkwood Springs and old Sheffield Ski Village

Mountain biking at Parkwood Springs, Sheffield. Picture: Sheffield City Council

Proposals costing £405,400 aimed at “unlocking the potential” of the former ski village at Parkwood Springs in Sheffield as a country park for the city have been given the go-ahead.

The money will be used to start the process of creating a new access road and other infrastructure works needed to regenerate the old ski village site and surrounding green area.

The project will use £19m of government Levelling Up Fund money granted in 2023 to create a visitor centre, bike hub and events space and upgrade and add to mountain bike and walking trails.

The area already attracts walkers and bikers to enjoy the natural surroundings and views over the city, on what was once a landfill waste site.

The former Sheffield Ski Village has been plagued by arson attacks and fly tipping since it closed in 2012. Picture: LDRS

The remains of the Sheffield Ski Village will also be cleared away, as well as old electricity and water supplies and invasive plant species such as Japanese knotweed. The ski village area has been hit by arson attacks and vandalism over the years.

Members of Sheffield City Council’s finance and performance policy committee on Monday (June 16) agreed to approve the spending plans, put forward by the transport, regeneration and climate committee.

The £405,400 budget will be used for the production of “a concept design with the aim of constructing an access road to the Parkwood Springs site” including the former ski village area, said a report to the committee.

It said this is vital to turn the regeneration plans into a reality. Technical surveys and site investigations will also take place in order to finalise the route alignment and design approach.