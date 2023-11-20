The government has just announced that Sheffield Council’s Parkwood Springs bid is given almost £20million.

Mountain biking at Parkwood Springs, Sheffield

Following the disappointing news of Sheffield’s unsuccessful bids earlier this year, the council has learnt that the Parkwood Springs development has been chosen today (November 20) in the third round of the Levelling Up Fund.

The plans will see Parkwood Springs, which has been under-utilised for more than a decade, transformed – further enhancing the council’s ambition to create a Country Park in the city.

The award of £19,389,336 from the government will pave the way for a regional leisure destination and a valued amenity for Sheffield residents – especially those living in communities close to Parkwood Springs.

The project will include improved access to Parkwood Springs – access to the site would be improved for all, with a particular focus on increasing active travel and public transport.

Also, the area of the former ski slope would be prepared for future development as a regional leisure destination with all derelict remains from the previous ski slope removed and it will deliver new and upgraded existing walking paths and mountain bike trails

Cllr Ben Miskell, chair of the Transport, Regeneration and Climate Committee, said: “Sheffield is a city on the up and we’re looking forward to starting work on an exciting £19million transformative regeneration to create a country park at Parkwood Springs

“These plans will open up access to the site, an obstacle that previously prevented developers from bringing forward plans for the redevelopment of the former Ski Village.

“We recognised that Parkwood Springs needed a new lease of life and have continued to push for the funding to support our ambition and to deliver for the city. Sheffield is the Outdoor City and our plans will turn Parkwood Springs into a regional leisure destination that we can be proud of.

“This project will be able to breathe new life into the landscape and return it to the people of Sheffield. Once all the work is complete Parkwood Springs will be a fantastic place for residents and visitors of all ages and abilities to enjoy and I’m really looking forward to seeing it start to take shape.