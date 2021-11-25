The main road that runs through the heart of south west Sheffield and is lined with cafes, bars, restaurants and shops could soon have a new addition to its thriving nightlife.

If plans are approved by Sheffield Council, J Lewis, the applicant, will turn a vacant shop on the ground floor of 230 Abbeydale Road, near Bragazzis Italian cafe, into a micro pub.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vacant shop on 230 Abbeydale Road which will turn into a micro pub if Sheffield Council grants planning permission.

In a statement with the plans, agents Astrid Architects Ltd, on behalf of Mr Lewis, said: “Abbeydale Road offers varied retail and leisure outlets with some bars and drinking establishments already well integrated into the vibrant area of the city.

“This particular patch of street is not inundated with bars and the addition of this proposal could diversify the preferred uses for the area.”

They added: “The applicant is looking to invest in a redundant and unoccupied property to allow it to flourish and improve the streetscape.

“The challenges facing the hospitality industry from the Covid-19 pandemic have made the operation of drinking premises a difficult business, but the industry is optimistic for a renewed success post-lockdowns and beyond.

“The proposed use of this unit is appropriate to the location due to the presence of other similar activities nearby creating a destination for patrons.

MORE LIFESTYLE: Sheffield pubs including The Francis Newton get judged in Wetherspoons Paltry Chip Count Facebook group

“Therefore, the applicants ask the council grant consent for the works.”

The proposed opening hours for the bar are: 12 noon to 11.30 pm with extended hours on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve until 1 am.

Former occupiers of the building include: Gilt Patisserie, Mac & May vintage lifestyle boutique, Buca General Store and Ideology Boutique and Volume Hair Salon.

What do neighbours think?

So far there has been one comment on the plans from a member of the public.

They said: “I am a local resident and happy to support this application. I think a micro pub is exactly the right type of business for Abbeydale Road and will help contribute to a bustling drinking and dining scene with lots of independent businesses.”