Plans revealed for new Slick Chicks bar with games area in Sheffield's Kelham Island near famous Pete McKee mural

Slick Chicks wants to create the new hangout at Unit 2, 92 Burton Road, in the historic Neepsend area.

The unit is next door to The Parrot Club cocktail bar and near Sheffield artist Pete McKee’s landmark mural of Frank the whippet tucking into a packet of Hobnobs.

The planned work includes rearranging the site’s layout to fit in: a bar area, storage area, restaurant, kitchen, games area, toilets, lobby and staff room.

In a statement provided with the planning application, Urbana Town planning, on behalf of Slick Chicks, said it would provide seven new full-time jobs.

They said: “The proposals would provide an extension of the lively business and retail activity of the Kelham Island area into the Neepsend area.

“It would be a continuation of the vibrancy and vitality on show that began initially with Kelham Square moving through the Ball Street area on to Peddler Night Market and thus encourages development through the whole area rather than just focused on Kelham Island.

“Regeneration of this building will continue to grow the economic activity in the area.

“The proposals offer the best possible regeneration for the area considering the significant amount of residential development that has already been proposed and developed towards Neepsend.”

What are the proposed opening hours?

Monday: closed

Tuesday: closed

Wednesday: 12pm to midnight

Thursday: 12pm to midnight

Friday: 12pm to 1am

Saturday: 12pm to 1am

Sunday: 12pm to 10pm