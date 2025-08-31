A parking firm has been ordered to shut a second unauthorised site in Sheffield - or face an ‘unlimited fine’.

Bank Park has been hit with an enforcement notice over its car park at Sylvester Gardens near Decathlon in the city centre.

Issued by Sheffield City Council, failure to comply would be an offence. The company would then be liable, on conviction, to an unlimited fine.

Bank Park has been ordered to close its car park at Sylvester Gardens in the city centre. | nw

It is the second enforcement notice issued on a Bank Park-operated car park this month.

The firm has been ordered to close its site on Ecclesall Road, near Kwik Fit, which has been operating without planning permission since March 2023.

The Sylvester Gardens plot is owned by Elmsdale Estates, of Fitzwilliam Street, Sheffield, and has been used as a car park since 2022.

In January 2024 the company applied for retrospective planning permission. It was refused in October 2024 on the grounds it would conflict with sustainable transport options, undermine air quality and ‘disincentivise’ redevelopment of the site.

Coun Ben Miskell said Bank Park's Ecclesall Road site was "unacceptable" and the city council had ordered it to close. | scc

The company was also told the council's planning enforcement team had been authorised to take ‘any appropriate steps’ to close the car park.

An Enforcement Notice was issued requiring closure by May 18 of this year.

On May 13, Elmsdale appealed to the Planning Inspectorate. The issue has not yet been decided.

Elmsdale and Bank Park were contacted for comment.

Sheffield City Council said they were awaiting the decision of the appeal and would then “determine the next appropriate steps.”

Last month, Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee at Sheffield City Council, said operating without planning permission was “not acceptable” and announced a city-wide crackdown on rogue firms.

He said: “These illegal sites can block future development on brownfield land and have a detrimental impact on local communities.”

He also urged people to report cowboy operators.

“I’d encourage members of the public to report any car parks they believe are operating without permission.

“We’re committed to tackling this issue and ensuring land is used in a way that benefits everyone.”