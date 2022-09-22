Rebecca Wallis said hall plasterwork came down with a terrifying crash at 3am and the huge mess ruined paintwork, rugs and wallpaper.

It came after three years of placing buckets and towels to catch drips every time she or her daughter Minnie, aged eight, had a shower.

Rebecca Wallis with the damage at her home in Parson Cross.

At the same time she was battling with Sheffield City Council over arranging repairs. But despite the authority admitting responsibility and paying £1,000 compensation, the work still wasn’t done and a few weeks later the plaster fell down in the middle of the night.

Rebecca, of Buchanan Road, Parson Cross, said: “I have been reporting this over and over again until the ceiling has come down. I am now at my breaking point with my mental health. It’s just got me so depressed I don’t want to go home half the time.”

Minnie had developed asthma, rashes and allergies due to the damp, which had spread to her bedroom, she added.

Rebecca added: “I got used to ignoring the problem but the ceiling could have collapsed on our heads.”

Tom Smith, director of direct services at Sheffield City Council, said: “We are really sorry that the repair was not completed by the 15th August and have apologised directly to our customer. We had already arranged an appointment with our tenant to replace the wet room floor on the 28th September.

“Following the more recent damage, we’ve been out to the property this week to clean up and arrange the completion of the necessary repairs as a priority.”