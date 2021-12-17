Mr Betts, who is a Labour MP for Sheffield South East, said the hospitality industry had been left in limbo with a significant number of cancelled bookings at a crucial time of year after the Government told people to reduce social contact.

He raised this issue and the impact on public transport operators in the House of Commons and said: “I will quite simply say to the minister unless he acts today to help hospitality businesses, they won’t be there next year to be helped. That’s the simply reality.

“With people choosing not to go to hospitality events following guidance not to go to the office, there is a big impact on the revenues of public transport operators, bus and Supertram operators in Sheffield.

“So will he have urgent coversations with the transport secretary now about extra help for these operators who have already seen massive cuts to services and give the money to the transport authorities so it can be best spent in the interest of passengers.”

MP John Glen, economic secretary to the Treasury, replied: “Of course discussions will take places across Government and he draws attention to the transport secretary, and of course significant support has been given but I take on board his point.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is currently in California and in his absence the Treasury has so far declined pleas for support as businesses report a drop in customers.

Mr Betts said: “The chancellor is missing in action. He needs to be here coming up with solutions to support hospitality, not abroad in California.”

Following the exchange in Parliament, Mr Betts added: “We need urgent assistance now for the sector otherwise many businesses simply won’t be here next year which will cause long term economic scarring, something we must avoid.