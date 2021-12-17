Beju Restaurant and Bar has recently opened on Glossop Road in the premises previously occupied by a hairdressing salon and before that a bank.

The new contemporary Asian venue has been lovingly crafted from the ground up to provide diners with a luxury experience.

It features a dazzling interior design with stars lighting up the ceiling and stunning marble walls.

Customers are seated between illuminated Maple trees where they can relax in the immersive surroundings.

Beju manager Rob said: “We’re a contemporary Asian, and there’s no other restaurant like us in Sheffield at the moment in terms of both food and decoration. Everything is made from scratch every day, so it’s all fresh.

“It took us about ten months to do the work inside and build everything, but I think we’ve done a good job. We worked really hard on it, there were about eight or nine builders constantly working through the ten month period, and we’ve created something really amazing for Sheffield.”

The menu features contemporary Asian cuisine and fuses traditional flavours with modern cooking methods.

Small bites include Lobster and prawn toast, Babysquid, Harumaki Spring Rolls and Sticky Beef Short Rib, while more substantial large plates include Yellowfin tuna steak, Truffle tempeh, crispy pork belly and a selection of steaks.

The central bar has a plush seating area where diners can sit back and enjoy classic cocktails as well as signatures, wines and draught beer.

Since opening in November, Beju has been visited by Manchester United and England footballer Harry Maguire and Sheffield United players.

Rob added: “We’ve got loads of celebrities coming to us now. Harry Maguire visited the first week we opened along with his family, and we’ve had a few Sheffield United footballers.”

To book a table click here.

1. Exquisite interior The restaurant features a dazzling interior design with stars lighting up the ceiling Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

2. Illuminated Maple trees Customers are seated between illuminated Maple trees, where they can relax in the immersive surroundings. Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

3. Central bar area The central bar has a plush seating area where customers can sit and sip drinks. Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

4. Selection of drinks from the bar The bar is well stocked and serves classic cocktails as well as signatures, wines and draught beer. Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales