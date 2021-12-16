Why you should try this little gem of a cafe in Sheffield that has New Zealand influences

Established in 2011, Tamper is a beautiful cafe with antipodean influences, all the way from New Zealand.

The decor is in the style of an old factory with exposed brick.

Original sash windows, but without the draughts, possibly in keeping with the building's last industrial use.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Avocado and Toast New Zealand style

There is outdoor seating to the front and a courtyard to the rear, which would be pleasant on a summer's day.

They have old metal chairs and stools which I recognise from my school days or was it college?

It’s all very well done, maybe a trip down memory lane for those of a certain age.

There are numerous fashionable flats and apartments nearby, it’s also close to Hallam University and Sheffield Railway station.

Tamper

Ideally placed to treat friends and family from out of town before they depart on the next train home.

The drinks menu is extensive, with numerous beverages including cocktails, wine, and a locally brewed keg of beer, with other beers too, and lager.

Iced drinks, smoothies and shakes are in abundance and of course numerous hot drinks served by friendly baristas at reasonable prices.

Baristas – as it prides itself on its coffee range,

Egg Benedict

I visited with a party of 11 for a special birthday breakfast. We booked in advance which is strongly recommended.

But If you did forget to book and they are too busy, there is still opportunity for food or drinks as they run a takeaway service too.

A small private room off to the side was made available and accommodated us all comfortably.

The menu gave a varied breakfast choice, with an am, pm and all day menu, catering to all tastes and dietary requirements.

Squash and corn Fritters

I prompted for the full English – old habits die hard – described as Big Kiwi.

It was composed of tomato, sausage, cured streaky bacon, roast portobello mushroom, hash browns, mixed beans, toasted ciabatta with free range eggs in the style of your choice.

Tamper is a place where the dishes look as good as they taste, or taste as good as they look.

Presentation is clearly important, making you take a peak at everyone else's dish, all looks delicious.

The menu has interestingly named choices like Pig Cheek Gnocchi or Eggs Montreal.

It also has an interesting looking and sounding sweet selection, which I’m yet to sample.

Tamper

These will go very well with the wide range of coffees, teas and hot drinks available, New Zealand style.

And there’s an extensive range of pastries and cakes, which are baked daily, but only available in the afternoon.