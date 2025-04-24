Sheffield jobs: GMB union reveals scale of 13 years of city council job cuts due to austerity

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 24th Apr 2025, 08:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Sheffield City Council has lost more than 2,700 members of staff since 2012, a GMB study shows.

The local authority employed 15,276 workers 13 years ago, according to the Office of National Statistics.

By 2024, the number had fallen to 12,512, a drop of 18.1 per cent - representing 2,764 jobs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In South Yorkshire, a total of 18,851 positions were axed in the same period, the ONS figures show.

A parking warden in Sheffield, one of more than 12,000 city council workers.A parking warden in Sheffield, one of more than 12,000 city council workers.
A parking warden in Sheffield, one of more than 12,000 city council workers.

Doncaster was the worst hit, with 50.6 per cent of staff being cut - some 6,051 people - Rotherham lost 5,723 staff, a drop of 49.3 per cent, and Barnsley lost 4,313, a drop of 47.2 per cent.

The figures emerge as GMB and other unions begin talks with the Local Government Association over council workers’ pay claim for 2025/26.

Kevin Brandstatter, GMB national officer, said: “These figures are clearly appalling and show the deep and lasting damage austerity has done to our country.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Council workers look after our loved ones, help our children learn, clear away our rubbish and keep our green spaces clean.

“They are the absolute backbone of society and should have had this year’s pay lift already – instead, we are waiting for a response from the Local Government Association.

“GMB members working in local government face huge pressures, with the cost-of-living rocketing. They deserve a decent pay rise.”

Related topics:Sheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice