Sheffield jobs: GMB union reveals scale of 13 years of city council job cuts due to austerity
The local authority employed 15,276 workers 13 years ago, according to the Office of National Statistics.
By 2024, the number had fallen to 12,512, a drop of 18.1 per cent - representing 2,764 jobs.
In South Yorkshire, a total of 18,851 positions were axed in the same period, the ONS figures show.
Doncaster was the worst hit, with 50.6 per cent of staff being cut - some 6,051 people - Rotherham lost 5,723 staff, a drop of 49.3 per cent, and Barnsley lost 4,313, a drop of 47.2 per cent.
The figures emerge as GMB and other unions begin talks with the Local Government Association over council workers’ pay claim for 2025/26.
Kevin Brandstatter, GMB national officer, said: “These figures are clearly appalling and show the deep and lasting damage austerity has done to our country.
“Council workers look after our loved ones, help our children learn, clear away our rubbish and keep our green spaces clean.
“They are the absolute backbone of society and should have had this year’s pay lift already – instead, we are waiting for a response from the Local Government Association.
“GMB members working in local government face huge pressures, with the cost-of-living rocketing. They deserve a decent pay rise.”
