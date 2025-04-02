Sheffield bin strikers say petition shows Veolia workforce supports Unite union deal

French CGT trade unionists and Birmingham bin strikers joined a Sheffield Town Hall Unite union rally in March 2025 for bin workers taking action against council waste contractor Veolia for union recognition. Picture: Julia Armstrong, LDRS

Sheffield bin workers who are on strike for union recognition say that almost 150 workers at the depot support their fight.

Unite the Union says that the petition, signed by nearly 150 Unite, GMB and non-unionised workers employed at the Sheffield refuse depot in Lumley Street, is proof that Unite members should have their union officially recognised.

Strikers are protesting on Friday morning (April 4) outside Sheffield City Council’s waste and street scene policy committee meeting at Sheffield Town Hall.

Unite members at the Lumley Street depot have been on strike since August, seeking official recognition of their union by Veolia, who run the council’s waste management contract. The company, which currently only recognises the GMB union, delayed signing an agreement with Unite when the GMB threatened to raise a counter dispute.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Veolia have spuriously maintained all along that they need permission from another union to recognise Unite. Now we can see in black and white the entire workforce, Unite or otherwise, want this recognition agreement.

“Veolia has no excuses left – it can end this dispute tomorrow with the stroke of a pen.”

Unite campaigners are targeting Veolia’s worldwide operations and major shareholders. This week they are in Madrid to demonstrate at the offices of Veolia and its financial backers.

A spokesperson for Veolia said: “The petition is even more reason for Unite the Union to take a seat at the table that has been offered to them. We urge Unite to work in the interests of their members and find a solution with GMB to end this inter-union dispute.

“We expect a decision from the Central Arbitration Committee on Unite’s application for statutory recognition imminently. We will respect this decision and hope Unite do the same.”