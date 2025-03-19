Union members in protest march in ongoing dispute with waste collection firm Veolia

Dozens of union members marched through the city centre and staged a rally today in a long-running dispute with waste collection firm Veolia.

Members of Unite have been in a drawn out battle with French firm Veolia, which has managed waste collection services in Sheffield since 2001, over the firm failing to officially recognise the union.

Workers have been on strike for seven months.

A protest was held in Sheffield city centre today over waste disposal firm Veolia not recognising the union Unite

The dispute has travelled across the Channel, with a collection of French MPs offering support to workers in their stand against the company.

And today, people turned out in force in the city centre to make their voices heard.

Paddy Hill, an organiser for Unite, told The Star: “Binmen and loaders and drivers from Veolia Lumley Street depot have been on strike for seven months because their employer refuses to recognise their union of choice.

“It’s recognition really, recognition of our union, to sit round the table and talk about pay terms and conditions for our members.

“I think it’s been very successful considering we’ve done an international piece, we’ve been around Europe campaigning about this and there’s colleagues from CGT (French union General Confederation of Labour) here to join us.

“This is escalating rather than going away.”

Yet residents may not have noticed any impact to their waste collection services during the strike period, as since August there have only been 37 Unite members on continuous strike, it is claimed.

A quarter of Veolia's workforce are Unite members, while the majority are instead members of the GMB Union, which does have recognition from Veolia

GMB has had sole recognition since 2004.

At today’s protest, Paddy argued that this isn’t an ‘inter-union dispute’, but rather a dispute with Veolia.

Explaining the reason for the strike, in November, Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Workers have a basic right to be represented by their chosen union, Veolia is very much mistaken if they think Unite and our members will go quietly into the night. Instead, we will be turning up the volume and targeting Veolia across its business.

“Anyone who does business with Veolia will now be hearing from Unite no matter where they operate. Veolia needs to officially recognise Unite in Sheffield and needs to do so now.”

A Veolia spokesperson said: “Unite’s international campaign of harassment and misinformation is unnecessary.

“We have just agreed a two-year pay deal for Veolia Sheffield, and Unite could have been in the negotiations.

“An offer is on the table for Unite to have a voice and seat at the table.

“It’s time for them to end this feud against a rival union and take the seat, rather than holding rallies and protests.”

Unite has applied to the Central Arbitration Committee (CAC) for statutory recognition and Veolia have said they will respect the decision of the CAC, due by April 4.