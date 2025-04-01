Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The highest paid Sheffield City Council worker is taking home £213,454 a year - putting her on a higher wage than the Prime Minister.

The TaxPayers’ Alliance has gathered data to create a list of the best paid council employees across the country, finding that 3,906 people nationally receive a paycheque of £100,000 or more.

This is a 26 per cent increase compared to 2022-23, and of these at least 1,092 received £150,000.

In Sheffield, only three people claimed over £150,000, with nine earning £100,000 or more.

The most well paid employees are:

Kate Josephs, chief executive - £213,454 Ajman Ali, executive director of neighbourhood services - £164,111 Kate Martin, executive director of city futures - 160,870

Kate Josephs stands as one of the top paid council employees across the country - earning more than the Prime Minister

Kate Josephs is one of 262 employees across the country in the top bracket of ‘£200,000 and above’.

There has been a 50 per cent rise in workers earning £200,000 or more since 2022-23, with Westminster City Council having eight employees receiving that amount - the most in the country.

Employees on this wage also earn more than Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who has a salary entitlement of £172,153.

In Sheffield, councillors recently approved a 4.99 per cent rise in council tax which came into effect on April 1 - it is the maximum rise that can be allowed without a public referendum.

It takes 141 people in the bottom band of council tax - paying £1,512.43 a year - to cover Kate Josephs’ wage, and 47 who pay the top band price of £4,537.29.

The Star reached out to the council, who confirmed that the Pay Policy adopted by Sheffield City Council enables the authority to:

Recruit and retain people with the skills and expertise to deliver high quality services to the citizens of Sheffield City Council

Take account of national and regional pay policy and market trends in the context of local government

They also clarified that there are more than 8,000 employees at Sheffield City Council and that to attract highly skilled staff they believe they must offer competitive salaries.

