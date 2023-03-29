The Sheffield Green Party and Labour Party could be in for favourable results in the May 2023 local elections, according to an unofficial local poll by Help Sheffield.

The local help site has built up a large following online for its positive impact on the city in the way it connects people. Yesterday, they shared a pre-election poll with their Twitter followers, who they say are largely from Sheffield, asking who they would be most likely to vote for in May.

The unofficial poll has shown 49.1 per cent of respondents are most likely to vote Labour. Labour currently have the most councillors in Sheffield City Council, combined with those from Labour and Co-operative (39 councillors).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second largest party at current is the Liberal Democrats (29 councillors), however, the Help Sheffield poll has concluded the Greens (14 councillors in the current make up) could receive the second-most amount of votes in the 2023 elections. The Greens were selected by 34.6 per cent of those who responded to the poll.

The Lib Dems received 10.5 per cent of responses, despite election leaflets suggesting they are the only party in Sheffield who can “take on Labour”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Green Party Councillor, Angela Argenzio, recently shared an image of a Lib Dem election leaflet on Twitter, which show Green councillors had been omitted in a graphic showing the distribution of councillors between the parties. Coun Argenzio is currently campaigning for re-election in Broomhill and Sharrow Vale.

The Help Sheffield poll also contained an option for the Conservative Party (one Sheffield City Councillor currently), for which 5.8 per cent said they were more likely to vote for the Tories. Twitter polls can only allow four options, with some users replying to the tweet sharing they would vote for different candidates from the Yorkshire Party, Northern Independence Party, Reform UK or an Independent.

Help Sheffield have a whopping 28,400 followers on Twitter, with the poll tweet being viewed 8,357 times at the time of writing, according to engagement trackers on the social media platform. The poll received 668 votes across the four options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Greens could be the second most popular party in Sheffield in the May elections. Picture: Commuters wear face masks as they wait at a tram stop in Sheffield on October 21, 2020. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)