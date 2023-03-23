Sheffield Liberal Democrat leader chosen to ‘win back’ Hallam at general election

The seat, formerly held by Liberal Democrat national leader Nick Clegg, is now held by Labour’s Olivia Blake.
At the last general election in 2019, the Lib Dems were just 712 votes behind Labour in Hallam and the party has doubled their number of councillors across the city over the past seven years.
Coun Mohammed was chosen after Laura Gordon stepped down as a candidate to focus on her health. It comes just a year ahead of the next elections.
He has been leader of Sheffield Liberal Democrats for several years and served as member of European Parliament for Yorkshire and Humber.
Coun Mohammed said it will be a “two horse race” between the Lib Dems and Labour, and that voters were keen for an alternative to Labour following the tree felling scandal, during which Ms Blake was deputy leader of the council.
The Hallam area of the city includes places like Rustlings Road where some of the most controverisal incidents of the saga took place.
He said: “I am delighted to have been selected. Everyday I hear from local people who are fed up with being taken for granted by the Labour-led council which has simply stopped listening to communities across Sheffield.
“Labour’s handling of the street trees saga, cracking down on community campaigners and misleading the public over options for peaceful resolution, has cost people’s trust.
“The Conservative Government doesn’t care about Sheffield. Our health services have become overstretched and everyone is still suffering from the cost of living crisis.”
Ed Davey, leader of the national Liberal Democrats, said he cannot wait to visit the constituency again to campaign for Coun Mohammed.
He said: “Shaffaq is a tireless campaigner for the people of Sheffield and I am delighted he will be our general election candidate. He has delivered for local people both in the Town Hall and in the European Parliament, and I know he will make a fantastic MP in Westminster.”