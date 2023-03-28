News you can trust since 1887
Travellers 'breach and occupy' former RAF Norton Aerodrome site in Sheffield

Travellers have ‘breached and occupied’ a disused airfield in Sheffield, local councillors state.

By David Walsh
Published 28th Mar 2023, 07:01 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 07:01 BST

An ‘unauthorised’ group moved on to the former RAF Norton Aerodrome off Lightwood Lane, according to Birley Ward councillors Denise Fox, Bryan Lodge and Karen McGowan.

They posted on Facebook: “We have been made aware that late on Wednesday unauthorised travellers breached and occupied the Norton Aerodrome site. We are also told that council officers are aware of the situation and planning to visit the site for discussions with the group. As soon as we have any more information we will share it.”

Locals have been posting about the travellers too, with some complaining about bags of rubbish and power cables wired up to public street lights. Others say the travellers there are ‘polite’.

The sprawling site is accessed off Lightwood Lane via gate.
The airfield closed in 1965 and the land was once earmarked for a hospital before being used from 2014 for driving lessons. In November, the city council earmarked the site for 270 homes in its draft Local Plan.

The former RAF Norton Aerodrome site off Lightwood Lane, in Norton, was used as a barrage balloon station during the Second World War.
