Travellers have ‘breached and occupied’ a disused airfield in Sheffield, local councillors state.

An ‘unauthorised’ group moved on to the former RAF Norton Aerodrome off Lightwood Lane, according to Birley Ward councillors Denise Fox, Bryan Lodge and Karen McGowan.

They posted on Facebook: “We have been made aware that late on Wednesday unauthorised travellers breached and occupied the Norton Aerodrome site. We are also told that council officers are aware of the situation and planning to visit the site for discussions with the group. As soon as we have any more information we will share it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Locals have been posting about the travellers too, with some complaining about bags of rubbish and power cables wired up to public street lights. Others say the travellers there are ‘polite’.

The sprawling site is accessed off Lightwood Lane via gate.

The airfield closed in 1965 and the land was once earmarked for a hospital before being used from 2014 for driving lessons. In November, the city council earmarked the site for 270 homes in its draft Local Plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad