News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting
1 hour ago Emergency services on scene after police incident
5 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
8 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
10 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
10 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard explains active travel targets in visit to Onboard Skatepark, Sheffield

The South Yorkshire Mayor, Oliver Coppard, and Olympian Ed Clancy have spoken about their “active travel” plans for the region in a visit to Onboard Skatepark in Sheffield.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 28th Mar 2023, 16:36 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 16:37 BST

The Mayor and Active Travel Commissioner visited Onboard to learn about how they help the region’s most vulnerable youngsters, by involving them in extreme sports. Onboard co-founder, Amy Cooper, said many of the young people they work with have the opportunity to expel some of the built up energy and need for adrenaline that oftens means they struggle in classroom environments.

Onboard incorporates Maths and English into the days young people spend with them, as well as other skills such as cooking and art. Mr Coppard and Mr Clancy visited Onboard as they continue their push to improve “active travel” around the city, including aims to increase cycling by 350 per cent, and walking by 21 per cent, in the region by 2040.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Watch Mr Coppard, Mr Clancy and Onboard co-founder, Amy Cooper in the video above.

Oliver Coppard and Ed Clancy visit the Onboard Skatepark in Sheffield. Image: SYMCA
Oliver Coppard and Ed Clancy visit the Onboard Skatepark in Sheffield. Image: SYMCA
Oliver Coppard and Ed Clancy visit the Onboard Skatepark in Sheffield. Image: SYMCA
MayorSheffieldSouth Yorkshire