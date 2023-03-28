The South Yorkshire Mayor, Oliver Coppard, and Olympian Ed Clancy have spoken about their “active travel” plans for the region in a visit to Onboard Skatepark in Sheffield.

The Mayor and Active Travel Commissioner visited Onboard to learn about how they help the region’s most vulnerable youngsters, by involving them in extreme sports. Onboard co-founder, Amy Cooper, said many of the young people they work with have the opportunity to expel some of the built up energy and need for adrenaline that oftens means they struggle in classroom environments.

Onboard incorporates Maths and English into the days young people spend with them, as well as other skills such as cooking and art. Mr Coppard and Mr Clancy visited Onboard as they continue their push to improve “active travel” around the city, including aims to increase cycling by 350 per cent, and walking by 21 per cent, in the region by 2040.

Watch Mr Coppard, Mr Clancy and Onboard co-founder, Amy Cooper in the video above.