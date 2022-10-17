Dr Adrian Lane was in the process of selling his IT business before moving to Santander with his partner when he was tragically killed.

The 58-year-old was on Ringinglow Road returning from a short ride in glorious weather on September 15 when he was in a collision with a car at the junction with Common Lane. He died a short while later in hospital.

Adrian Lane was a keen cyclist

He left two sons, Matthew, aged 27, and Sam, 17, and his partner Moni.

After his funeral a large group of friends and family walked from his home on Greystones Road and placed a white painted ’ghost bike’ at the scene as a memorial - and to raise awareness of riders.

Friend Sarah Cotton said: “Adrian was a keen cyclist. He was always fun to be around, he was funny, spontaneous, a positive energy. He is very much loved and missed.

“On that Thursday evening he went for a short ride as the weather was lovely and never came home.”

Now friends and family have launched ‘The Lane Campaign’ to fight for safer spaces for cyclists.

The Ringinglow Road in particular is very popular with riders heading to the Peak District - but has seen many accidents causing death and serious injury, they say.

Sarah added: “This is very much a collective effort and we will be getting in touch with local residents and Sheffield cycling groups. We will also attempt to get local councillors onboard and lobby the council to make changes.

Dr Lane was in the process of selling his IT business and moving to Spain.

“This is a main route out to the Peaks. There is room for cycling lanes and definitely room for a mini-roundabout on the junction as well as better signage and speed restrictions.”

Coun Julie Grocutt, co-chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee at Sheffield City Council, said she could not comment until the police had finished investigating and after an inquest.

She added: “To make comment now, before the full circumstances of the incident have been determined, would be inappropriate, could prejudice the police investigation and cause undue distress to the family of the bereaved.

The ghost bike is part of the 'Lane Campaign'

“Once the police have concluded their investigation and the coroner has issued his findings then any recommendations will be investigated jointly by the Road Policing Group and a member of the council’s Highways team, as is standard practice in such circumstances.

“Whilst I fully appreciate there may be local concerns as a result of the recent collision, the council has a duty to follow due legal process.”

Police put out an appeal for information after the collision, at around 5.40pm on September 15, when a red Vauxhall Corsa and bike were in collision on Ringinglow Road, at the junction with Common Lane.

The Corsa is believed to have been travelling towards Ringinglow village, away from Bents Green.

South Yorkshire Police are asking witnesses to contact them by calling 101 or on their online portal, quoting incident number 747 of September 15, 2022. Anyone with dashcam footage of the collision, or footage that could help with enquiries, can submit it by emailing [email protected], include the incident number in the email’s subject line.

Crash scene: a car turns right from Ringinglow Road into Common Lane.

