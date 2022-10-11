A drawing of a cyclist has been sketched on the road surface at the junction of Common Lane and Ringinglow Road, next to a picture of a heart and the name Adi, following the dealth of a 58-year-old man, who has been named locally as Adrian Lane. A bike has also been left at the scene, chained to a road sign, and with flowers left next to it.

It comes as concerns are being raised by cyclists over the stretch of road, understood to be between two areas covered by 30mph zones, near the Norfolk Arms pub and Ringinglow village.

Tributes have appeared to a cyclist who was killed near Ringinglow Road, Sheffield

Jon Cooper, of Norton Wheelers Cycling Club, said: “This is a very popular junction used by cyclists coming out of urban Sheffield, sometimes, from Common Lane and sometimes along Ringinglow Road, as they head to and from the Peak District. It is an equally popular area for motorists heading back-and-forth from Sheffield to the Peak District and there might be scope for the council and police to consider triangular warning signs with images of cyclists as a general warning for all road users to be wary. After all, they have such signs for deer.

"In addition, the nearby Ringinglow village attracts a lot of traffic and cyclists to the Norfolk Arms pub as well as walkers so this area can be surprisingly busy for a rural spot. Also, a low sun can also inhibit vision. This tragedy has saddened many motorists and cyclists in the area who use this particular junction and our sympathies go out to this poor cyclist's family.

"Many cyclists who ride through or past this junction regularly are also keenly aware it could so easily have been their lives which had been lost. It would be very good if some sort of action was taken to help motorists and cyclists more aware of the inherent dangers of this stretch of road so this sort of tragedy is not repeated and this would ensure this poor cyclist's life was not lost in vain."

Advertisement Hide Ad

A tribute has been left at the roadside on Ringinglow Road, Sheffield, where a cyclist died

Sheffield Council and South Yorkshire Police have been approached for comment.

Police put out an appeal for information after the collision, which happened at around 5.40pm on September 15, when a red Vauxhall Corsa and the bike were involved in a collision on Ringinglow Road, at the junction with Common Lane. The Corsa is believed to have been travelling towards Ringinglow village, away from Knowle Lane. The 58-year-old cyclist was taken to hospital where he died.

Advertisement Hide Ad