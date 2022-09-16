At around 5.40pm on September 15, a red Vauxhall Corsa and a bicycle were involved in a collision on Ringinglow Road, at the junction with Common Lane.

The Corsa is believed to have been travelling towards Ringinglow village, away from Knowle Lane.

The cyclist, a 58-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he died. The man’s family has been notified and are receiving support.

Police car on Common Lane, Bents Green.

An investigation is now underway into the circumstances of the collision.

South Yorkshire Police is asking any witnesses contact them by calling 101 or by using their online portal, quoting incident number 747 of September 15, 2022.