Ringinglow Road Sheffield crash: Appeal for witnesses after cyclist, 58, killed in fatal collision
An appeal for witnesses has been launched a 58-year-old cyclist has died following a crash in Sheffield yesterday.
At around 5.40pm on September 15, a red Vauxhall Corsa and a bicycle were involved in a collision on Ringinglow Road, at the junction with Common Lane.
The Corsa is believed to have been travelling towards Ringinglow village, away from Knowle Lane.
The cyclist, a 58-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he died. The man’s family has been notified and are receiving support.
An investigation is now underway into the circumstances of the collision.
South Yorkshire Police is asking any witnesses contact them by calling 101 or by using their online portal, quoting incident number 747 of September 15, 2022.
Additionally, anyone with dashcam footage of the collision, or footage that could help with enquiries, can submit this by emailing [email protected], making sure to include the incident number in the email’s subject line.