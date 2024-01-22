Sheffield Council is calling on the Government to ban the sale of single-use vapes
Sheffield Council has written to the Government, asking them to ban the use of single-use vapes as it warns children are being 'enticed' by the 'harmful products that are being deliberately marketed to them'.
The letter comes after councillors asked the Leader of Sheffield City Council to write to the Secretary of State asking for single-use disposable vapes to be banned at December's full council meeting.
Councillors say they took the decision in response 'to the increase in youth vaping and the impact these devices are having on the environment and the wellbeing of our children'.
Councillor Tom Hunt, Leader of Sheffield City Council, sent the letter to Rt Hon Victoria Atkins MP, the Secretary of State for Health & Social Care.
He said: "We’re already working hard in the city to reduce smoking which still causes many preventable deaths each year.
"Vaping has been shown to help adult smokers to quit, but if you don’t smoke you shouldn’t start vaping.
We need to continue to do our best to stop children smoking, but we don’t want them to start vaping either.
"We want children to be healthy and not enticed by harmful products that are being deliberately marketed to them.
"In addition, the environmental impact of disposal single use vapes is too significant to not take action.
"This is why we are putting pressure on the Government to do what they can to protect children from harm and to protect the environment by banning the sale of single-use disposable vapes."