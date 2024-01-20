4 . Keith, an 18 month old American Bulldog cross

Keith was taken into Sheffield Council Kennels after being found as a stray. He is very friendly and his tail never stops wagging. He has been aged at around 18 months old, and he does need some training. He pulls on the lead and can be reactive towards other dogs so he will need a confident handler who is willing to train him. He knows sit, pay and high five, and he has a good basis of recall. He loves people, and loves a fuss, and will do the zoomies when excited. He does not like to be alone and tends to howl. He needs a home with low leaving hours. He could live with older children due to his boisterous nature.