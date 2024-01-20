Sheffield has many charities and services that work hard to rehome animals that have ended up without a home through no fault of their own.
We have looked at RSPCA Sheffield, Rotherham’s Helping Yorkshire Poundies, and Sheffield Council Kennels to bring you just a selection of some of the lovely dogs that currently need adopting.
Some of the dogs include Staffies, Labradors, French Bulldogs, and Lurchers - they all have their own unique and lovable personalities that are sure to liven up your home.
We have noted where each dog below is being cared for - please visit the relevant website of each service to find out more about the adoption process.
2. Meeko, aged under one year, a Mastiff cross
Meeko is being cared for by Sheffield Council Kennels after he was found as a stray. He was not microchipped so his age is unknown, but it is thought he is around 10-11months. He is described as "very friendly and playful". He knows how to sit but he needs some more training. He is strong on the lead and will also need gentle reminders with housetraining. He has shown no negative reactions to the dogs he’s kennelled next to.
3. Ivy, aged around 4 years, a Cane Corso
Lovely Ivy was found roaming as a stray. Unfortunately her microchip is unregistered so her name and exact date of birth are unknown. The Sheffield Council Kennel staff have aged her at around four years old and named her Ivy. She has sadly had her tail docked and her ears cropped in the past. Despite this, Ivy is very friendly with all people she meets. No negative reactions from her towards other dogs have been seen. Ivy knows basic commands such as sit and paw. Ivy may need a gentle reminder when it comes to housetraining and is strong on the lead.
4. Keith, an 18 month old American Bulldog cross
Keith was taken into Sheffield Council Kennels after being found as a stray. He is very friendly and his tail never stops wagging. He has been aged at around 18 months old, and he does need some training. He pulls on the lead and can be reactive towards other dogs so he will need a confident handler who is willing to train him. He knows sit, pay and high five, and he has a good basis of recall. He loves people, and loves a fuss, and will do the zoomies when excited. He does not like to be alone and tends to howl. He needs a home with low leaving hours. He could live with older children due to his boisterous nature.