Stuntman's daughter was 'named Penny Rose Hallam, in the Hallam Room, in Hallamshire'

A stuntman from 'the Shire' travelled 6,800 miles from Singapore to Sheffield for his daughter's very special naming ceremony.

Penny Rose Hallam was born last May in Singapore, where Craig Hallam eventually settled after travelling the world pursuing his career as a stunt actor.

Penny Rose Hallam, pictured with her dad Craig Hallam and godfather Ian Keighley, was born in Singapore but had her naming ceremony at Sheffield Town Hall, in the Hallam Room

Craig was determined to mark her Sheffield roots so he and his wife Melissa, whom he met in Singapore, arranged for her to have her naming ceremony at Sheffield Town Hall, in the Hallam Room no less.

Penny's proud grandfather, Wilf Hallam, shared these photos of the special occasion.

He told The Star: "Her dad's been around the world but he's very much home-centred.

Penny Rose Hallam at her naming ceremony with her dad Craig, mum Melissa, grandmother Paula and grandfather Wilf

"He really wanted to bring his daughter home to the Shire, as he calls it, to celebrate with her Sheffield family, so she was named Penny Rose Hallam, in the Hallam Room, in Hallamshire."

Wilf explained how Craig had been a diver at Ponds Forge before becoming a stunt actor, with his work taking him around the globe.

He eventually settled in Singapore, where he initially worked at the Universal Studios theme park as the fire diver in a stunt show based on Water World, starring Kevin Costner.

Today, Craig, aged 39, is the manager of the stunt show there and at the Universal Studios theme parks in Beijing and Osaka.