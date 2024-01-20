News you can trust since 1887
Penny Rose Hallam: Girl from the 'Shire' flies 6,800 miles from Singapore to Sheffield for naming ceremony

Stuntman's daughter was 'named Penny Rose Hallam, in the Hallam Room, in Hallamshire'

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 20th Jan 2024, 07:00 GMT
A stuntman from 'the Shire' travelled 6,800 miles from Singapore to Sheffield for his daughter's very special naming ceremony.

Penny Rose Hallam was born last May in Singapore, where Craig Hallam eventually settled after travelling the world pursuing his career as a stunt actor.

Penny Rose Hallam, pictured with her dad Craig Hallam and godfather Ian Keighley, was born in Singapore but had her naming ceremony at Sheffield Town Hall, in the Hallam RoomPenny Rose Hallam, pictured with her dad Craig Hallam and godfather Ian Keighley, was born in Singapore but had her naming ceremony at Sheffield Town Hall, in the Hallam Room
Craig was determined to mark her Sheffield roots so he and his wife Melissa, whom he met in Singapore, arranged for her to have her naming ceremony at Sheffield Town Hall, in the Hallam Room no less.

Penny's proud grandfather, Wilf Hallam, shared these photos of the special occasion.

He told The Star: "Her dad's been around the world but he's very much home-centred.

Penny Rose Hallam at her naming ceremony with her dad Craig, mum Melissa, grandmother Paula and grandfather WilfPenny Rose Hallam at her naming ceremony with her dad Craig, mum Melissa, grandmother Paula and grandfather Wilf
"He really wanted to bring his daughter home to the Shire, as he calls it, to celebrate with her Sheffield family, so she was named Penny Rose Hallam, in the Hallam Room, in Hallamshire."

Wilf explained how Craig had been a diver at Ponds Forge before becoming a stunt actor, with his work taking him around the globe.

He eventually settled in Singapore, where he initially worked at the Universal Studios theme park as the fire diver in a stunt show based on Water World, starring Kevin Costner.

Today, Craig, aged 39, is the manager of the stunt show there and at the Universal Studios theme parks in Beijing and Osaka.

Hallamshire is a historic area dating back to at least 1086, when it was recorded in the Domesday Book. Its name lives on in and around Sheffield, perhaps most notably in the titles of Sheffield Hallam University; Hallam FC, the world's second oldest football club; and the parliamentary constituency of Sheffield Hallam, currently held by Labour MP Olivia Blake.

