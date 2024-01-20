The house backs onto vast countryside views and is just a short drive from central Sheffield and Rotherham.

A charming one bedroom home in the village of Todwick, near Sheffield, has been listed on the market for just £180,000.

The house, which is located on Goosecarr Lane, looks perfect for a professional couple or an individual looking to buy their first home.

Writing on the listing on Zoopla, the agents have said the house is just a few minutes drive from Sheffield, Rotherham and Worksop and is close to a range of amenities in Todwick village.

The home has a simple layout, with the ground floor consisting of the lounge, a modern kitchen and rear porch. The garden backs onto vast countryside, offering beautiful views from the windows upstairs.

The bedroom takes up a lot of the first floor, but the size of the bathroom should not go unnoticed. It is very spacious and has a very modern look.

