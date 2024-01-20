News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

7 amazing Sheffield photos of £180,000 home perfect for a first time buyer just outside the city in Todwick

The house backs onto vast countryside views and is just a short drive from central Sheffield and Rotherham.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 20th Jan 2024, 11:00 GMT

A charming one bedroom home in the village of Todwick, near Sheffield, has been listed on the market for just £180,000.

The house, which is located on Goosecarr Lane, looks perfect for a professional couple or an individual looking to buy their first home.

Writing on the listing on Zoopla, the agents have said the house is just a few minutes drive from Sheffield, Rotherham and Worksop and is close to a range of amenities in Todwick village.

The home has a simple layout, with the ground floor consisting of the lounge, a modern kitchen and rear porch. The garden backs onto vast countryside, offering beautiful views from the windows upstairs.

The bedroom takes up a lot of the first floor, but the size of the bathroom should not go unnoticed. It is very spacious and has a very modern look.

This charming home is just a short distance outside Sheffield. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

1. Todwick

This charming home is just a short distance outside Sheffield. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

Photo Sales
The house looks excellent for a professional couple or for an individual looking to buy their first home. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

2. Kitchen

The house looks excellent for a professional couple or for an individual looking to buy their first home. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

Photo Sales
This spacious lounge is found just inside the front door. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

3. Lounge

This spacious lounge is found just inside the front door. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

Photo Sales
This porch to the rear of the house provides a lovely environment to look out into the garden. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

4. Porch

This porch to the rear of the house provides a lovely environment to look out into the garden. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldZooplaProperty