7 amazing Sheffield photos of £180,000 home perfect for a first time buyer just outside the city in Todwick
The house backs onto vast countryside views and is just a short drive from central Sheffield and Rotherham.
A charming one bedroom home in the village of Todwick, near Sheffield, has been listed on the market for just £180,000.
The house, which is located on Goosecarr Lane, looks perfect for a professional couple or an individual looking to buy their first home.
Writing on the listing on Zoopla, the agents have said the house is just a few minutes drive from Sheffield, Rotherham and Worksop and is close to a range of amenities in Todwick village.
The home has a simple layout, with the ground floor consisting of the lounge, a modern kitchen and rear porch. The garden backs onto vast countryside, offering beautiful views from the windows upstairs.
The bedroom takes up a lot of the first floor, but the size of the bathroom should not go unnoticed. It is very spacious and has a very modern look.