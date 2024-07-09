Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A regulator has found ‘serious failings’ at Sheffield City Council amid a backlog of more than 14,000 council house repairs.

More than 90 per cent were outstanding for ‘extended periods’ and the average time to fix them was four months, more than double the 55-day standard, according to the Regulator of Social Housing.

It also found the council ‘does not have an accurate record’ of the condition of its 38,500 homes.

A report by the RSH states: “Our judgement is that there are serious failings in how Sheffield City Council is delivering the outcomes of the consumer standards and significant improvement is needed.”

Kate Dodsworth, chief of regulatory engagement at the Regulator of Social Housing. Inset: Wybourn, where Sheffield City Council owns many houses. | RSH/ National World

The RSH reports Sheffield had more than 14,000 repairs outstanding in January, although by April 2024 this had reduced to around 10,000. The authority carries out 210,000 repairs annually.

Meanwhile, an RSH regulatory notice published in January last year over a large number of overdue gas safety checks remains in place.

Sheffield and three other councils - Bristol, Cambridge and Guildford - and Octavia Housing failed to meet RSH’s new consumer standards, intended to drive landlords to deliver long-term improvements for tenants.

Kate Dodsworth, chief of regulatory engagement at RSH, said: “Landlords must provide safe and decent homes for tenants, have an effective complaints process, and put things right when there are problems. The judgements we published today show that each of these landlords have issues which they need to address promptly.

“All landlords need to make sure they deliver the outcomes in our standards and inform us when there are material issues. Our new approach to regulation, which started in April, gives us new tools to scrutinise landlords’ performance and, where there are issues, drive them to deliver long-term improvements for the benefit of tenants.”

Councillor Douglas Johnson, chair of Sheffield City Council’s Housing Committee, said: “We appreciate that news of the regulatory judgement being issued to the council, among other local authorities, by a national body could be concerning for our tenants.

“We acknowledge that standards in our Housing Service in relation to gas safety and the number of outstanding repairs to be carried out on our properties have not been sufficient.

“For some time, we have been working with the Regulator of Social Housing to correct these issues. We have implemented new policies and introduced new ways of working that have seen a rise in those standards of service for our tenants. Our housing is an important public service that we want to be proud of.

“We believe these improvements can start to rebuild the trust in the council that is so important; the Housing Service will continue to work in partnership with the regulator to get this judgement improved when our performance is next reviewed.