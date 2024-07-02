New ‘duplex apartments’ on site of bungalow and garage on a quiet Sheffield road
Sheffield City Council’s planning officers have accepted an application for four “premium duplex apartments” – a residential building divided into two separate units, each with its own entrance and living spaces per definition – on Clumber Road in Ranmoor.
The 0.1256ha site currently has an existing, four-bed bungalow and garage on it but the plan is to demolish them to make way for the new development.
Before the applicant submitted the proposal, various arrangements were tested, with five and six apartments reviewed.
A planning document said: “However, it was concluded that four units were most fitting, and allowed the opportunity to enlarge and enhance each unit into a premium quality apartment.
“This proposal for four high quality, three-bed, five-person duplex apartments is considered entirely appropriate to the physical and policy context of the site.”
The development consists of two principal masses– which have gable ends at the front and the back which house the apartments.
There is also the central flat roofed glazed link which is smaller and houses the feature circulation stair and lift core.
Located on the lower ground floor is a double garage and plant room, undercroft parking, stores, and entrance hall with service and amenity space befitting of a residential development of this nature.
The upper floors (ground to second), according to the planning document, contain the apartments— all of which are formed as duplex apartments, and with two large double bedrooms and a smaller third bedroom.
The scheme provides eight car parking spaces integrated within the undercroft car park and double garage.
The application received 13 public comments from neighbours of which 12 were against it (with one being neutral).
Neighbours raised issues with drainage, overdevelopment, loss of light, privacy, parking, noise and impact on wildlife.
