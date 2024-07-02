New ‘duplex apartments’ on site of bungalow and garage on a quiet Sheffield road

A new proposal to build “duplex apartments” on the site of an existing bungalow and garage in Sheffield has been approved.

A new proposal to build “duplex apartments” on the site of an existing bungalow and garage in Sheffield has been approved.

Sheffield City Council’s planning officers have accepted an application for four “premium duplex apartments” – a residential building divided into two separate units, each with its own entrance and living spaces per definition – on Clumber Road in Ranmoor.

The 0.1256ha site currently has an existing, four-bed bungalow and garage on it but the plan is to demolish them to make way for the new development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before the applicant submitted the proposal, various arrangements were tested, with five and six apartments reviewed.

A planning document said: “However, it was concluded that four units were most fitting, and allowed the opportunity to enlarge and enhance each unit into a premium quality apartment.

“This proposal for four high quality, three-bed, five-person duplex apartments is considered entirely appropriate to the physical and policy context of the site.”

The development consists of two principal masses– which have gable ends at the front and the back which house the apartments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also the central flat roofed glazed link which is smaller and houses the feature circulation stair and lift core.

Located on the lower ground floor is a double garage and plant room, undercroft parking, stores, and entrance hall with service and amenity space befitting of a residential development of this nature.

The upper floors (ground to second), according to the planning document, contain the apartments— all of which are formed as duplex apartments, and with two large double bedrooms and a smaller third bedroom.

The scheme provides eight car parking spaces integrated within the undercroft car park and double garage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application received 13 public comments from neighbours of which 12 were against it (with one being neutral).