Sheffield Housing Company appoints Best!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Alex said: “I am excited to become part of Sheffield Housing Company’s team. It is a unique role that brings together a lot of my experience from previous positions. Working as part of a small and highly motivated team, I am particularly looking forward to playing a part in building modern, stylish homes that add to the character and distinctive skyline of Sheffield.”
Outside of work, Alex enjoys cycling and Ultra Distance Events and is training for the North Coast (Scotland) 500 next month.
Established in 2011 with an ambitious target of building 2,300 properties on a total of 23 sites by the end of 2026, SHC is Sheffield City Council’s joint venture development company with private developer Keepmoat Homes and Great Places Housing.
In this time, the partnership has created and safeguarded over 1,100 jobs and 120 apprenticeships, as well as spending more than £100m with construction businesses in the South Yorkshire region and contributed nearly £150,000 to local community groups, schools, public art projects and other good causes.
Steve Birch, Development Director with SHC added: “We are delighted to welcome Alex to SHC. He has an excellent knowledge of the city and the construction industry and his expertise will be invaluable as we move forward with the next stage of our delivery program, bringing more sites forward.”
“As a small team - all local to the area - we are passionate about Sheffield and delivering housing that will enjoy longevity and help welcome more people to our city.”