Sheffield Housing Company appoints Best!

A housing regeneration partnership which has already delivered over 1350 homes in the city, has appointed a second Development Manager. Alex Best, 42 and from Penistone, joins the team as it prepares to build 500 more homes in Sheffield over the next five years. With significant industry experience, having worked in the private and public sector on a wide range of projects - including housing, commercial warehouse space, and managing six Sheffield school sites - Alex will oversee four sites in the Manor and three sites in Norfolk Park in the south of the city, and two sites in Parson Cross and one in Shirecliffe in the north, as well as supporting resident relations with those neighbouring the sites.

Alex said: “I am excited to become part of Sheffield Housing Company’s team. It is a unique role that brings together a lot of my experience from previous positions. Working as part of a small and highly motivated team, I am particularly looking forward to playing a part in building modern, stylish homes that add to the character and distinctive skyline of Sheffield.”

Outside of work, Alex enjoys cycling and Ultra Distance Events and is training for the North Coast (Scotland) 500 next month.

Established in 2011 with an ambitious target of building 2,300 properties on a total of 23 sites by the end of 2026, SHC is Sheffield City Council’s joint venture development company with private developer Keepmoat Homes and Great Places Housing.

In this time, the partnership has created and safeguarded over 1,100 jobs and 120 apprenticeships, as well as spending more than £100m with construction businesses in the South Yorkshire region and contributed nearly £150,000 to local community groups, schools, public art projects and other good causes.

Steve Birch, Development Director with SHC added: “We are delighted to welcome Alex to SHC. He has an excellent knowledge of the city and the construction industry and his expertise will be invaluable as we move forward with the next stage of our delivery program, bringing more sites forward.”