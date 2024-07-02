Sheffield Attercliffe Waterside regeneration plans set for step forward

By Julia Armstrong, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 18:08 BST
Detailed plans for new homes that form a key part of the regeneration of the Attercliffe area of Sheffield will be considered by Sheffield City Council next week.

The redevelopment of the Spartan Works former steelworks on Attercliffe Road forms part of “a major regeneration opportunity for the city”, according to a report going before Sheffield City Council’s planning committee next Tuesday (July 9).

Amended plans for the first phase of the Attercliffe Waterside scheme being considered by the committee will include some demolition on the site, erection of new buildings of up to 14 storeys and the conversion of existing industrial buildings. The plan is to create 362 new homes plus commercial units, public space, car and cycle parking and a new footbridge over the Sheffield and Tinsley Canal.

An artist's impression of the plans for new homes and commercial units at Attercliffe Waterside, Sheffield. Picture: CituAn artist's impression of the plans for new homes and commercial units at Attercliffe Waterside, Sheffield. Picture: Citu
An artist's impression of the plans for new homes and commercial units at Attercliffe Waterside, Sheffield. Picture: Citu

The 2,008 square metres of commercial floor space will be housed within retained buildings fronting Attercliffe Road.

The Spartan Works scheme forms part of regeneration plans for Attercliffe, supported by £17m of government Levelling Up funding. It also involves the creation of a world-leading Centre for Child Health Technology, turning the Adelphi Theatre into a cultural hub and connectivity projects linking up the Olympic Legacy Park and the Attercliffe Road high street.

The report says: “Attercliffe has an important historical association with the steel industry, and the late 19th and early 20th centuries saw the rapid development of terraced workers’ housing to support the growing industry.

Decline

The old Adelphi building in Sheffield's East End will be redeveloped as a cultural hub in Attercliffe, which is undergoing major regeneration work. Picture: Google MapsThe old Adelphi building in Sheffield's East End will be redeveloped as a cultural hub in Attercliffe, which is undergoing major regeneration work. Picture: Google Maps
The old Adelphi building in Sheffield's East End will be redeveloped as a cultural hub in Attercliffe, which is undergoing major regeneration work. Picture: Google Maps

Churches, pubs, shops and businesses lined Attercliffe Road to cater for the resident population. The decline of the steel industry in the late 20th century, together with slum clearance, resulted in the significant shrinking of the local population.”

The number of homes has been dropped from 447 to 362, comprising 301 apartments and 61 houses. Many of the 182 one-bedroom homes making up half of the total will be open studio-style apartments – there will also be homes with two to four bedrooms, including some townhouses.

The first phase will designed to appeal mainly to young professionals and the second phase of the new housing will be more family-orientated, the report says.

The bridge has been redesigned to remove major concrete abutments that might have looked unsightly from the towpath and attracted graffiti.

