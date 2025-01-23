Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major project to breathe new life into a derelict Sheffield landmark building has taken its first step.

The weeds that had been growing out of the frontage of the former Salvation Army citadel, on Cross Burgess Street in the city centre, have been removed by workmen as the first step on a major project which will see the building restored and brought back into use.

Officials at Sheffield Council have confirmed that work has started on the building with the removal of the vegetation from the front façade.

First work has been carried out to restore the former Sheffield Salvation Army Citadel on Cross Burgess Street. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

It marks the start of phase one of the project which will include detailed surveys, making the building water-tight and secure, and ensuring heritage features are preserved, and further deterioration prevented.

Phase one is expected to be completed by Spring 2026.

Phase two will include investigation work into future use of the building once repair work to the shell, core, and structural defects are carried out and completed.

The building before work started to remove the vegetation. | Sheffield City Council

The grade II-listed building on Cross Burgess Street, with its distinctive castle-like exterior, dates back to 1894. The Salvation Army moved out of the citadel in 1999 and it had been for sale for many years before the council acquired it.

There have been more than 12 proposals over the last 25 years to see it redeveloped - suggestions have ranged from bars and shops to an Apple Store.

A Sheffield Council report has described the citadel as now “surrounded by vibrant new developments that have revitalised the city centre” as part of the massive Heart of the City regeneration project.

They include Cambridge Street Collective food hall and neighbouring Leah’s Yard and the Radisson Blu Hotel on Pinstone Street, opposite Sheffield Town Hall.

The authority has drawn up a £1,001,331 plan for urgent repair works and a feasibility study looking at its full renovation.

Pictures were released earlier this month which show how the inside of the building now looks, revealing features including what looks like a theatre area.