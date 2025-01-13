These pictures show inside the dilapidated Grade-II listed building on Cross Burgess Street in Sheffield city centre that still stands today after opening over a century ago in 1894.

In its heyday, it used to attract scores of people every Sunday for worship, and its stage would have been alive with music by the Salvation Army’s various bands.

That was long ago now, though. The building has stood empty for 25 years after it closed in 1999 - and these pictures show the toll this has taken on the long-quiet stage.

Now, these photos have been released by Sheffield City Council today (January 13) ahead of the first steps to “bring it back to life”.

The Citadel was acquired by the local authority in October 2024. Indeed, the building stands at the heart of the authority’s just-completed £470m Heart of the City regeneration scheme.

The former owner, Robert Hill, spent two decades trying to redevelop the property, and claims he spent more than £2m fielding at least 12 different proposals over the years. Ideas ranged from bars and shops, to an Apple Store, to a Turkish bath spa, and even demolishing everything but the facade and building offices.

Now, Sheffield City Council says it is undertaking the first two phases of a project to bring the building back into use. It starts with securing the building, conducting inspections and carrying out repair work to the shell, core, and structural defects.

The authority claims work is due to begin on the first phase in February 2025 and “will result in the Citadel becoming secure, water-tight, ensure heritage features are preserved, and further deterioration is prevented.”

Councillor Janet Ridler, Sheffield City Council’s heritage champion, said: “This is a key milestone in securing the future of this historic and important building within the city centre. I’m really looking forward to the work beginning and working with heritage groups, stakeholders and interested parties to ensure a successful future for the Grade II-listed building.”

Councillor Zahira Naz, chair of the Finance Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “The former Salvation Army Citadel building is an important part of Sheffield’s history, dating back to the reign of Queen Victoria, it’s vital that it’s able to be brought back to life and a suitable use is found.

“However, transforming a building of this type doesn’t happen overnight and will carry a substantial cost. That money will be spent on making sure the building can be used moving forward, can be made watertight and safe, and ensure the more than a century old Citadel can be used for another 100 years.”

See our gallery below for the latest photos from Sheffield City Council showing how the authority has its work cut out.

