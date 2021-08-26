The show was initially scheduled for early next year after it was rescheduled as a result of the pandemic.

The decision to pull the show follows other towns and cities who have banned Brown from performing in the past.

Chief executive of Sheffield City Trust, Andrew Snelling, said: “As our entertainment venues reopen following lockdown restrictions, we have been reviewing our programme of events.

“We have decided to remove the rescheduled show by comedian Roy Chubby Brown at Sheffield City Hall on January 29, 2022.

“We don’t believe this show reflects Sheffield City Trust values, particularly our ambition that our leisure, culture and entertainment venues are inclusive for all in Sheffield.

“Those who have already purchased tickets will receive a full refund. We understand that some people will be disappointed with our decision but we must uphold the standards and values that we promote and expect across our venues.”

Councillor Terry Fox, leader of Sheffield City Council, added: “The council wholeheartedly supports Sheffield City Trust’s decision to remove the booking for Roy Chubby Brown’s January show. Sheffield is a City of Sanctuary, with diverse communities and the content of this show is unlikely to reflect Sheffield’s inclusive values.”

It is understood that a number of residents sent letters of objection to Sheffield City Trust urging it to reconsider its plans to let Brown perform because of the nature of the comedian’s content at his shows