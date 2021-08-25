Calls for controversial comedian Roy ‘Chubby’ Brown's show to be pulled in Sheffield

Following pressure from Whitby residents for Whitby City Council to do the same - another location Brown is scheduled to perform at later this year - residents in Sheffield are now following suit.

Councils in other parts of the country have banned Brown from performing in the past because of the controversial nature of his content and it is yet to be known whether Sheffield City Trust - which Sheffield City Hall is a part of - will reconsider its plans for the comedian’s show, which is scheduled for January 30, 2022.

Sheffield resident Marc Blake said: “Sheffield City Hall has advertised Brown’s show as “contains adult material and strong language - if easily offended please stay away!” and I think that kind of perpetuates the idea that this type of so-called ‘comedy’ is okay.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield City Hall.

Jade Montserrat, an artist living in Whitby, has written to representatives for both Whitby Pavilion and Sheffield City Hall, urging them to reconsider allowing Brown’s performances to go ahead.

She has shared a template letter for others to also voice their concerns.

The letter makes reference to content Brown has used in previous shows.

Yuen Fong Ling, a commissioner for Sheffield Race Equality Commission, recently highlighted the forthcoming show to his fellow commissioners, urging them to “not let this happen on our watch”.