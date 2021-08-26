These are the 13 best GP surgeries and medical practices in Sheffield, according to patients.

The 13 best GP surgeries in Sheffield in 2021, according to patients

Patients at GP surgeries across Sheffield have had their say once again this year in the GP Patient Survey.

By Brogan Maguire
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 6:14 am

Patients could rate their practices on a number of factors including how easy it is to get through on the phone and how helpful the staff are, as well as overall patient experience.

The average patient experience score for surgeries in the NHS Sheffield Clinical Commissioning Group was 82%, with the national average standing at 83%.

The 2021 GP Patient survey was published in July – with fieldwork taking place between January and March of this year.

These are the best rated GP surgeries for overall patient experience in Sheffield, according to the results.

1. Wincobank Medical Centre

86% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good. 205 Tyler Street, Sheffield, S9 1DJ.

2. Firth Park Surgery

86% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good. 400 Firth Park Road, Sheffield, S5 6HH.

3. Sothall & Beighton Health Centre

86% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good. 24 Eckington Road, Sheffield, S20 1HQ.

4. Tramways and Middlewood Medical Centres

85% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good. Tramways & Middlewood Mc, 621 Middlewood Road, Sheffield, S6 1TT.

