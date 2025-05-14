Rotherham Council to consider new rules on flags flown from public buildings

A new motion going before Rotherham Council next week could bring major changes to which flags are flown on public buildings, and which are not.

Conservative Councillor Tim Baum-Dixon, backed by Councillor Zachary Collingham, has put forward a proposal to restrict flag-flying to a small set of official emblems, saying the current approach has become too controversial and divisive.

In recent years, Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council (RMBC) has flown various flags to mark international events, show solidarity with causes, or recognise specific communities. While many of these gestures were well intentioned, councillors say they have often led to disagreement among residents, taken up a large amount of officer time, and even resulted in complaints.

The motion argues that “what was once a symbolic gesture has become a source of conflict,” with inconsistent decisions on which flags to fly leaving the Council open to criticism and political pressure.

Rotherham Town Hall

If approved, the new rules would limit flag-flying on all council buildings and sites to just four official flags: the Union Flag, the Flag of England (St George’s Cross), the Yorkshire Rose, and the official Coat of Arms of Rotherham.

All other flags, including those flown for international awareness days, special causes, or campaigns, would no longer be permitted under the new protocol.

The motion states that the proposals are ‘not a rejection of any cause or group,’ but that the move is meant to avoid controversy, bring consistency, and help the council refocus its energy and resources on delivering frontline services.

The proposed changes will be debated at the next full council meeting on Wednesday, 21 May. If the motion is approved, a revised policy will be drawn up and brought to cabinet for final approval.