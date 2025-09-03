Barnsley Council leader ‘proud to fly flag’ on civic buildings, but flags on public property ‘will be removed’ amid safety fears

Barnsley Council leader Sir Steve Houghton says flags fixed to public property or painted on roads present a safety risk, after social media posts questioned the removal of Union and St George flags in Hoyland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Social media posts claim that Union and St George’s flags on West Street were taken down at the weekend and said some were left ‘ripped and shabby’. Red crosses painted on roundabouts were also covered over, prompting criticism on social media.

Cllr Houghton did not confirm if the flags were removed by BMBC, adding that the council was proud to fly national flags at the Town Hall, but stressed that using highways or public structures for displays was not acceptable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Regardless of how much we might love our flags, criminal damage and graffiti are not acceptable in any circumstances,” he said.

West Street, Hoyland

“I’m proud to be British and proud to be English. I’m proud that as a council we fly the Union Flag above the town hall every day of the year. The only exception to that is St George’s Day when we fly the St George Cross.

“Painting flags on the highway or hanging them from highway structures is also dangerous, not just to the people doing it, but also for others passing by while they’re doing it. It then presents an ongoing health and safety risk to motorists and pedestrians.

“If people want to fly flags on their own property, that’s absolutely fine and up to them, but the use of the road network, council lamp posts or other public property is not acceptable and these will be removed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley Council has not confirmed whether it was directly responsible for the recent removals in Hoyland.

West Street/Fearnley Road, Hoyland

Similar displays have appeared nationwide under the banner of “Operation Raise the Colours”, a campaign encouraging people to hang national flags on public structures, which councils elsewhere have warned can create safety risks and extra costs for taxpayers