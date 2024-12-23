Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rogue landlords in Sheffield are being prosecuted at much higher rate than many other parts of the UK, figures have revealed.

Councils across South Yorkshire are bucking a national trend of reducing prosecutions against poor landlords and the effort is being led by Sheffield City Council.

In the last three years, the local authority has issued 130 financial penalities to private landlords, including 79 in 2023/24. The authority has also achieved 24 successful prosecutions in the last five years.

Data from across the rest of the country tells a very different story, with a number of authorities and councils struggling to make one prosecution per year.

Councillor Douglas Johnson, chair of Sheffield City Council’s housing committee, said: “We have people here with a lot of expertise and it’s built up over a lot of years.

“There’s a trauma of being on the receiving end of what can be physical violence... the home is somewhere you can go in, lock the door behind you and feel safe.”

Since 2021/22, the local authority has made 3,683 people safer by removing hazards identified in property inspections.

Coun Douglas Johnson, chair of the housing policy committee at Sheffield City Council, is very proud of the private housing standards team for their work. | National World

Catherine Hughes is the service manager in private housing standards at Sheffield City Council. Her team take the lead on prosecuting rogue landlords for unlawful practices.

She said: “We have had cases where landlords have been physically violent with tenants to me them from the property.

“People will come home to locks changed and their possessions outside. Just imagine you go home and you can’t get in. What do you do? Where do you go? Where are you sleeping tonight?

“They are criminal offences for a reason.”

Many of the council’s prosecutions of rogue landlords come under the Protection from Eviction Act of 1977. The private housing standards team are successful in 98 per cent of the prosecutions they take to court.

Ms Hughes said: “I know of only two cases where we didn’t get a successful prosecution and that is down to the due diligence of the staff investigating the cases.

Sheffield City Council has bucked national trends in successfully prosecuting rogue landlords over recent years.

“We have had cases with landlords getting custodial sentences and we work to publicise it. It’s really important that people see that.”

Publicising successful cases will hopefully mean prospective tenants would be able to search online for a potential landlord and would find if they had been prosecuted before.

According to the 2021 Census, nearly a fifth of people in Sheffield live in private rented accommodation of some form - which would equate to more than 110,000 people.

The council said it is important to remember the private housing standards service is a last resort for tenants, who should always try to address any issues with the landlords first.

Ms Hughes mentioned a recent case had seen a private Sheffield landlord be physically violent with his tenants.

She said: “The behaviour of the landlord in the case was quite bad. We went in to inspect the property and my officers had to leave the property because the landlord was being violent, abusive and threatening.

“The tenants reported very similar abuse and even physical assaults on them.”

These tenants were university students and Ms Hughes praised them for coming forward to give statements and evidence.

“It’s not an easy process,” she added. “They said to us that in their own home they were worried. Nobody wants to feel like that in their home.”

Coun Johnson said it was important tenants in private accommodation are aware of the rights they have.

He said: “Tenants do have a lot of rights and certainly the right to not be a victim of crime.

“We want people to have the confidence to report things to us. If you have any concerns you must speak to your landlord, but when the landlord isn’t undertaking their duties then the council will take action.”