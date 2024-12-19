Sheffield Council ‘welcomes’ new provisional local government’s finance settlement

Cash-strapped Sheffield City Council has welcomed the announcement it will be getting more money from the government.

Yesterday (December 18), the government published its provisional local government finance settlement which will provide £69billion for councils up-and-down England.

It was announced that the £69bn would mean “a real-terms increase of 3.5 per cent from 2024-25, which includes a new emergency £600m Recovery Grant, offering better value for money through the repurposing of grants to help support councils most in need”.

Also, part of the announcement was £3.7bn for social care authorities to support adult and children’s services.

A statement published on the government’s website added: “This includes £880m for the Social Care Grant – an increase of £200m compared to what was indicated last month, taking its total to £5.9bn – which will support councils to deliver care for adults and children in their communities, helping to reduce pressure on the NHS.”

As widely reported, the council was in an “uncomfortable position” with regards to its budget but we have been reassured that Sheffield Council was not in Section 114, effective bankruptcy, territory.

Cllr Zahira Naz, chair of the finance and performance committee, told the LDRS: “We welcome this year’s local government finance settlement, particularly the additional funding allocated to help us tackle homelessness and address social care pressures, and the support it provides us to continue to deliver essential services to our residents.

“Alongside this additional funding, it is promising to see the government is looking to address the local government funding system to ensure it is distributed fairly to reflect local need.

“Our finance team is working through the impact of the settlement and while extra funding is a significant step in the right direction, this won’t solve the challenges local government faces overnight.

“That is why we’re carrying out efficiency and service improvement as well as transformation work via our Future Sheffield program to help to ensure a stable financial future for the council.”

When asked whether the money announced would help the council to balance the budget, Cllr Naz added that they presented a budget gap of £1.7m to the finance and performance committee this week and “will be able to present a balanced budget for approval for members to agree for 2025/26”.

She said one of the main changes was the fact that the government has changed the way they allocate funds to local governments to prioritise the “needs” of councils.

Cllr Naz said: “This means the increase in government funding for Sheffield City Council is 8.5 per cent compared to 6 per cent average across England (this figure includes the income the council receives from council tax and business rates as well as grant funding).”