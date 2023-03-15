News you can trust since 1887
Protesters set to block road to demand safety measures following death of Sheffield cyclist Adrian Lane

Friends of a Sheffield cyclist killed in a crash are set to block the road where he was critically injured as part of a campaign for safety measures.

By David Walsh
Published 15th Mar 2023, 09:44 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 09:44 GMT

They will lie in the road at the junction of Ringinglow Road and Common Lane to raise awareness of the death of Dr Adrian Lane. The protest on Saturday, March 25, will be followed by a mass ride to Sheffield Town Hall.

Dr Lane was returning home on September 15 when he was in a collision with a car at the junction. He died a short time later in hospital.

Friend Sarah Cotton said the ‘die in’ would be ‘highly organised’ and have marshals.

Friends of Dr Adrian Lane plan to stage a die in at the junction of Ringinglow Road and Common Lane where he was killed.
She added: “This event has been highly planned and risk assessed. We appreciate this will potentially hold up traffic for a short while, but it's important to remember Adrian never made it home, whereas affected people will have the option to safely turn around and take a different route, or make it to wherever they are going, albeit a little late.”

The action will start at 1 pm and last about 13-and-a-half minutes - the time it takes to play Shine On You Crazy Diamond by Pink Floyd, she added.

“It was one of Adrian’s favourites and also symbolic, as he was just that. We will use this opportunity to raise awareness of the campaign’s key asks.”

Campaigners want the Ringinglow Road junction with Common Lane ‘squared off’ so drivers are forced to slow down, a 20pm speed limit up to Ringinglow Village and a segregated cycle path.

Friends are staging a vigil at the crash scene - where a white ‘ghost bike’ has been placed - at 5.40pm on Wednesday March 15, to mark six months since the crash. In autumn Common Lane was temporarily changed to 'Adrian Lane' in honour of the much-loved cyclist.
After the ‘die in’ the group will ride to the Town Hall for speeches between 2-3pm. Speakers include Monica Bolado, Adrian's partner, who is coming over from Santander, Spain. Dr Lane, a father of two, had been about to start a new life with her there. They will then go to The Dorothy Pax at Victoria Quays for drinks.

Following his death, friends and family launched ‘The Lane Campaign’ to fight for safer spaces for cyclists.

They are also set to hold a vigil at the crash scene at 5.40pm on Wednesday March 15 - where a white ‘ghost bike’ has been placed - to mark six months since the crash.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said investigators are still awaiting test results as part of the probe into the collision.

Dr Lane was returning from a ride on September 15 when he was in a collision with a car at the junction. He died a short while later in hospital.
