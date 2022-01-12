Plans to widen bottleneck Barnsley road to ease congestion
One of Barnsley’s busiest roads could be widened to five lanes, in a bid to ease congestion.
Under the plans, lodged by the South Yorkshire Transport Executive, Old Mill Lane would be widened by an extra two lanes, one of which would be a bus lane.
A cycle and pedestrian path on either side of the carriageway is proposed, and the bridge over the River Dearne would be widened by approximately 7m to accommodate the additional lanes.
The alterations would be made on the stretch of the road from Asda up to Wickes.
A report states that the scheme is needed because the stretch suffers from ‘congestion, significant delay and journey time variation for buses and general traffic’.
A 2017 study found that the Old Mill Lane bridge is a ‘bottleneck for southbound traffic’ towards the town centre,
To make way for the scheme, 14 car parking spaces will be taken from the Asda car park, as well as a memorial, bus shelter and Asda recycling centre.